Though the Charlotte Hornets suffered a tough loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, that’s not what everyone is talking about.
Late in the fourth quarter Hornets’ Cody Zeller passes the ball to Miles Bridges, standing outside the three-point line. Bridges dribbles down the middle and takes off from the center of the paint and slams it down on top of Hawks’ Clint Capela.
The sports world reacted to Bridges’ vicious slam:
Miles Bridges.
MONSTER slam.
Every angle.@MilesBridges💥 @hornets pic.twitter.com/F7dPeQPQTD
— NBA (@NBA) April 11, 2021
LeBron & Draymond’s IG Story pic.twitter.com/EzGBrnLPEC
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 12, 2021
🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/flrYkbNqrj
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) April 11, 2021
LISTEN: MAC Attack guys react to Miles Bridges dunk and talks about some of the greatest dunks ever
Click the link to download Sports Radio WFNZ mobile app for Apple Devices or Android Devices to get breaking news, exclusives and the latest sports news
The Latest:
- Hornets’ Miles Bridges throws down monster slam on Hawks defender
- Police Chief Says Cop Mistakenly Shot Daunte Wright, Recycles Same Excuse Used In Death Of Oscar Grant
- Family Of Nigel Shelby, Alabama Teen Who Died By Suicide After Anti-Gay Bullying, To File Lawsuit
- Virginia Cop Fired After Pepper-Spraying Black Army Lieutenant During Violent Traffic Stop
- On this day in 2013: Kobe Bryant tore his Achilles, then knocks down 2 clutch free throws
- Protests Erupt In Minnesota After Police Fatally Shoot 20-Year-Old Black Man Over Alleged Air Freshener Violation
- Did he touch the plate? Braves fall to Phillies after controversial replay review upheld
- How many kids does Nick Cannon have? Expecting twins with 3rd baby mama!
- DMX Eulogized By Swizz Beatz [Video]
- Netflix’s ‘Coded Bias’ Documentary Uncovers Racial Bias in Technology
Hornets’ Miles Bridges throws down monster slam on Hawks defender was originally published on wfnz.com