Hornets’ Miles Bridges throws down monster slam on Hawks defender

Though the Charlotte Hornets suffered a tough loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, that’s not what everyone is talking about.

Late in the fourth quarter Hornets’ Cody Zeller passes the ball to Miles Bridges, standing outside the three-point line. Bridges dribbles down the middle and takes off from the center of the paint and slams it down on top of Hawks’ Clint Capela.

The sports world reacted to Bridges’ vicious slam:

LISTEN: MAC Attack guys react to Miles Bridges dunk and talks about some of the greatest dunks ever

