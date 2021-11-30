Connect With 105.3 RNB!
HomeConnect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic

TEXT WOSF to 71007 to join

By joining the text club, you agree to receive blast texts from us or our advertisers for informational or advertising purposes to the mobile phone number provided using an automatic telephone dialing system. Agreement is not required as a condition of purchasing any property, goods or services. Message and data rates may apply. Maximum of seven Text Club messages per week. To cancel Text Club, reply STOP to Text Club message. Reply HELP for more information. For complete Text Club terms and conditions and esign disclosures, click HERE

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Take A Hike Day: Visit 10 of the…

 2 weeks ago
01.01.70

Zaire Wade’s Sustainable Clothing Brand YNG-DNA Released Its…

 2 weeks ago
01.01.70

America’s First Utopian City, Telosa, Could Welcome Its…

 3 weeks ago
10.27.05
Photos
Close