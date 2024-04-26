Planned Parenthood Unveils $10M Voter Campaign for ’24 Election

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Abortion remains a focal point in the electoral strategy of North Carolina Democrats, with plans for the 2024 election cycle including what abortion-rights advocates describe as an unprecedented investment in get-out-the-vote initiatives, per WCCB.

Planned Parenthood-affiliated groups in North Carolina unveiled a $10 million campaign on Thursday, largely targeting individuals concerned about the shrinking access to abortion, urging them to participate in the November elections.

According to representatives from Planned Parenthood Votes and Planned Parenthood Action PAC North Carolina, the expenditure aims to challenge the GOP supermajority at the General Assembly, which implemented new abortion restrictions last year, and to oppose Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson, who advocates for further tightening of abortion laws.

Read the full story here