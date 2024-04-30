105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Four law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty yesterday (April 29). Three of the officers have been identified: Joshua Eyer, Sam Poloche and William Elliot. The name of the other officer has not been released at this time.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and CMPD Chief Johnny Jenning spoke after the shooting at a press conference.

“Today we lost some heroes who were out simply trying to keep our community safe,” Chief Jennings said. “A lot of the questions that need to be answered, we don’t even know what those questions are now.”

“We have to get a full understanding of why this occurred and also uphold the integrity of the investigation.”

— Photos of the scene where several officers were shot in east Charlotte:

Photos of scene where several officers were shot in east Charlotte was originally published on wbt.com