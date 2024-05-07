Listen Live
Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

One man was shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Published on May 7, 2024

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Police are investigating a shooting outside the Toronto home of rapper Drake this morning (May 7).

CBC News and CityNews report that the shooting happened at around 2:10am EST in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighborhood. Officers were called to Park Lane Circle, near the corner of Bayview and Lawrence Avenues.

Toronto Police found a man seriously injured on the scene. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed that it was not Drake who was shot.

Police say a suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. So far, there’s no information on the suspect or the vehicle. The area has been taped off in the meantime, and no further details have been released.

News of the shooting comes as Drake is involved in a public rap feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar over the past few weeks. The cover art of Lamar’s recent track, “Not Like Us,” features a Google Maps image of Drake’s home with sex offender location pins. The image backs up the Compton MC’s claims of Drake being a pedophile, which the Toronto MC denied.

It has not been proven if the beef has any connection to the shooting.

 

