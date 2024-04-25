Listen Live
Charlotte Taps Tomekia Reed as Women's Basketball Coach

Published on April 25, 2024

Charlotte has announced the appointment of Tomekia Reed as the women’s basketball coach on Thursday, following her instrumental role in securing five consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference championships for Jackson State during a highly successful six-year stint with the Tigers.

Reed, who garnered the SWAC’s top coaching accolade four times from 2020 to 2024, also clinched three national coach of the year awards for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) at JSU. According to WCCB, under her leadership, JSU secured consecutive SWAC Tournament titles in 2021 and 2022, among three overall. Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gerber lauded Reed as one of college basketball’s most promising young coaches.

