SC Senate Passes $15.4B Budget

Published on April 26, 2024

South Carolina State House

Source: Eli Wilson / Getty

On Wednesday, the South Carolina Senate passed its budget following deliberations on contentious issues such as mandating school children to use bathrooms corresponding to their assigned sex at birth, and whether universities can utilize state funds to transition to different athletic conferences.

According to WCCB, the $15.4 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year includes provisions for salary increases for state employees and teachers, increased allocations for road and bridge maintenance, and a doubling of the proposed income tax reduction to 0.2%.

However, a notable absence from the Senate plan is the $500 million property tax rebate proposed by the House, setting the stage for a potential showdown between the chambers in the coming month or beyond.

Read the full story here

south carolina

