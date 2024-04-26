‘TIME 100’ Honoree Taraji P. Henson Is Gorgeous In A Green Custom Thom Browne Gown

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Green signifies abundance, prosperity, and success. The color also looks amazing on melanin skin by picking up natural gold and red undertones, making it the perfect choice for red carpet moments like Taraji P. Henson’s on April 25.

In New York City, to host and celebrate TIME magazine’s annual list of 100 influential people, the TIME100, the honoree, looked fabulous. Taraji shut down the red carpet.

But as this year’s TIME100 cover star – and known style slayer – we expected nothing less.

Taraji P. Henson Selects Thom Browne For Her TIME 100 Red Carpet Moment

All eyes were on Taraji as she arrived on the carpet. Not only was she the ‘lady of the night,’ but the D.C. native is known to take risks with fashion and loves to serve a look.

Styled by celebrity duo Wayman and Micah, Taraji chose Thom Browne for her dazzling red carpet moment. She wore jewel green from head to toe.

Her ensemble included a fun yet couture structured corset gown with thigh cutouts and a maxi length. The satin dress had visible boning throughout and fit her like a glove. Taraji also wore a cropped blazer in the same fabric, color, and style as the dress.

The “Baby Boy” actress’ beauty look was as rich and glamorous as her outfit. She rocked a curly, asymmetrical bob in a red hue with a deep side part. Her eyes dazzled with smokey green eye shadow that could be seen from across the room. For accessories, Taraji kept it simple with long dangled gold earrings.

Taraji P. Henson receives her flowers – and we love to see it.

Taraji’s Instagram followers have jumped into her comment section since she posted recaps of her fabulous fit from the night. Nearly 40K liked her carousel post, and more than a thousand commented. Fans and celebrities have sent congratulations, gagged over her look, and commented on her flawless appearance.

Taraji was among several celebrities at the TIME100 gala at the Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25. She and other visionaries like Fantasia Barrino were honored for their contributions to the world and undeniable impact on culture and society.

With this look, Taraji shined like the star she is, and we love to see it.

