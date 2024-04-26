The Patriots Select Former Mustang QB Drake Maye 3rd Overall

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Drake Maye, former quarterback for UNC, saw swift action in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Hailing from Huntersville and a graduate of Myers Park, Maye was chosen third overall by the New England Patriots. The two selections preceding him were the previous two Heisman Trophy winners, Caleb Williams (Bears) and Jayden Daniels (Commanders).

During his tenure as the Tar Heels’ starting quarterback, Maye accumulated impressive statistics, amassing 7,929 passing yards and 62 touchdowns over two full seasons. He currently ranks as the school’s fifth all-time leading passer. According to Queen City News, in the last fall season, he led the Atlantic Coast Conference with 3,608 passing yards, along with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Beyond his passing prowess, Maye demonstrated his versatility by amassing 1,209 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground throughout his collegiate career.

