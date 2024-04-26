Listen Live
Local

Updated Airline Regulations Enhance Flyers’ Benefits

Published on April 26, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Airport passenger terminal. International arrival and departures

Source: eugeneharnam / Getty

Airline travelers receive encouraging news as the Department of Transportation rolls out new guidelines regarding refunds for cancelled or delayed flights.

Under the updated regulations, passengers will automatically receive cash refunds if a domestic flight is delayed by over three hours, mirroring the same provision for international flights lagging behind by more than six hours, says WCCB.

Additionally, airlines must now furnish upfront information regarding baggage fees and flight change charges.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg anticipates that these amendments could potentially save travelers millions annually.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

Airlines charlotte local North Carolina traveling

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Entertainment

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Had Romances With Three Celebrity Partners

Airport passenger terminal. International arrival and departures
Local

Updated Airline Regulations Enhance Flyers’ Benefits

Entertainment

DJ Montay Discusses Polygamy With Both His Wives

1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

Fashion and Style

#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

Whoopi Goldberg Opens Up About Using Weight Loss Drug Mounjaro

Black History Month

Twitter Drags Joe Biden Over ‘White Boy’ Remarks During Black History Month Event

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close