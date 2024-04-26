Updated Airline Regulations Enhance Flyers’ Benefits

Airline travelers receive encouraging news as the Department of Transportation rolls out new guidelines regarding refunds for cancelled or delayed flights.
Under the updated regulations, passengers will automatically receive cash refunds if a domestic flight is delayed by over three hours, mirroring the same provision for international flights lagging behind by more than six hours, says WCCB.
Additionally, airlines must now furnish upfront information regarding baggage fees and flight change charges.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg anticipates that these amendments could potentially save travelers millions annually.
