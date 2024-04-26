Listen Live
Local

FTC Prohibits Noncompete Clauses for Workers

Published on April 26, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Paper Symphony: White A4 Papers on the Desk

Source: Anil OGUZ / Getty

A decision to prohibit noncompete clauses could have widespread implications for millions of Americans. The Federal Trade Commission suggests that eliminating these clauses could potentially increase the average worker’s earnings by $524 annually.

According to WCCB, current estimates from the agency indicate that over 30 million Americans are presently subject to noncompete clauses.

However, the proposed change is encountering resistance, which may impede its implementation. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has announced intentions to file a lawsuit against the FTC, denouncing the decision as unlawful and characterizing it as a “blatant power grab” that could undermine businesses’ competitiveness.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

charlotte local North Carolina

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Entertainment

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Had Romances With Three Celebrity Partners

Paper Symphony: White A4 Papers on the Desk
Local

FTC Prohibits Noncompete Clauses for Workers

Entertainment

DJ Montay Discusses Polygamy With Both His Wives

1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

Fashion and Style

#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

Whoopi Goldberg Opens Up About Using Weight Loss Drug Mounjaro

Black History Month

Twitter Drags Joe Biden Over ‘White Boy’ Remarks During Black History Month Event

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close