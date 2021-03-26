Hornets GM says LaMelo Ball could return this season

According to AP News, Charlotte Hornets General Manager says star rookie could make a return this season after having surgery to repair injured wrist.

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak is not ruling out LaMelo Ball returning this season.

Kupchak said the rookie point guard will be re-evaluated in “four or five weeks” after fracturing his right wrist on March 20.

AP News says if Ball is revaluated in five weeks on April 27 the Hornets would have about three weeks remaining before the end of the regular season on May 16. Charlotte are currently are fourth in the Eastern Conference, so the season could stretch into late May and beyond.

Kupchak confirmed that the Hornets initially ruled Ball’s injury season-ending, but an MRI later revealed more details and he could possibly return.

“What (the surgery) doesn’t do is preclude him from coming back this season,” Kupchak said.

While nothing is final, the Hornets say they will remain patient. It is unclear how quickly Melo’s wrist will heal and how long it would take for him to return to basketball shape.

“We have to wait,” Kupchak said. “He’s casted. We’ll wait until five weeks. And we’ll evaluate where we are as a team at that time.”

Kupchak made it clear the Hornets aren’t going to rush him back if he’s not ready.

“What we’re not going to do is put his health in jeopardy,” Kupchak said.

