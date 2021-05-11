Gas prices jump overnight after Colonial Pipline cyperattack, shutdown

Several Charlotte-area gas station prices jumped overnight, or some are low on fuel or have none at all.
The Colonial Pipeline which cuts right through Charlotte was shut down over the weekend after a cyber attack. Colonial Pipeline owner halted all pipeline operations, forcing what the company called a precautionary shutdown. U.S. officials said Monday that “ransomware” malware used in the attack.
This could result in a serious problem if the pipeline isn’t up in running in the next coming days. Nearly half of the East Coast’s fuel supply comes from The Colonial Pipeline.
Gas prices at some Charlotte-area gas station jumped .50 cent overnight. Also, several gas stations in the Raleigh-Durham area have place bags over their pumps that are labeled “out of gas”.
The average price in our area is $2.79 a gallon. The cheapest price in Mecklenburg County according to GasBuddy is $2.64 at Exxon on 12710 S Tryon St. The best thing to do is to fill up on gas as soon as possible if the gas station allows you to do so. Use GasBuddy to help find the cheapest gas.
