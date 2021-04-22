105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The New York Knicks are winning basketball games, eight straight to be exact and their fans can’t contain their excitement.

The Knicks are on a roll. They’ve won eight of their last 10 games. On Wednesday night New York beat the Atlanta Hawks 137-127, bumping them up to the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference standing. Yes, fourth. The Knicks haven’t held a top seed position in a while. This is actually the franchise’s longest win streak in seven years.

This is something to cheer about for a team the past few seasons that is used to being at the bottom of the league’s standings. Knicks fans are taking advantage of this moment and celebrating their team’s success thus far.

Not to jinx anything but the Knicks are currently at a season-high five games over .500 at 32-27, two games behind the third seed Milwaukee Bucks.

New York’s next game is Saturday, April 24 against the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden.

The Latest:

NY Knicks have won eight straight games and their fans are going wild was originally published on wfnz.com