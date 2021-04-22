Basketball
HomeBasketball

NY Knicks have won eight straight games and their fans are going wild

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Charlotte Hornets v New York Knicks

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

The New York Knicks are winning basketball games, eight straight to be exact and their fans can’t contain their excitement.

The Knicks are on a roll. They’ve won eight of their last 10 games. On Wednesday night New York beat the Atlanta Hawks 137-127, bumping them up to the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference standing. Yes, fourth. The Knicks haven’t held a top seed position in a while. This is actually the franchise’s longest win streak in seven years.

This is something to cheer about for a team the past few seasons that is used to being at the bottom of the league’s standings. Knicks fans are taking advantage of this moment and celebrating their team’s success thus far.

 

Not to jinx anything but the Knicks are currently at a season-high five games over .500 at 32-27, two games behind the third seed Milwaukee Bucks.

 

New York’s next game is Saturday, April 24 against the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden.

 

New Orleans Pelicans v Brooklyn Nets

Richard Jefferson Successfully Trolls The Knicks, Gets The Organization & Fans To React

18 photos Launch gallery

Richard Jefferson Successfully Trolls The Knicks, Gets The Organization & Fans To React

Continue reading Richard Jefferson Successfully Trolls The Knicks, Gets The Organization & Fans To React

Richard Jefferson Successfully Trolls The Knicks, Gets The Organization & Fans To React

[caption id="attachment_829973" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Matteo Marchi / Getty[/caption] Retired NBA champion Richard Jefferson loves his post-professional baller career as the Brooklyn Nets color commentator and ESPN analyst. During the Nets win over the struggling Knicks on Sunday (Nov.24), Jefferson successfully trolled the Knickerbockers and got the organization and its fans to react. Jefferson had #NBATwitter talking when he mentioned during the broadcast that Knicks — who haven't sniffed the playoffs in six seasons — was the only team to offer him a contract. He joked that instead of taking the famed New York basketball franchise up on its offer, he instead retired. “When the Knicks were looking for me to play for them, I knew my time in the league was over.” https://twitter.com/ComplexSports/status/1198752791105351682?s=20 Who could blame him, right?  Well, it would turn out that Jefferson was just joking, and he pointed that out with a follow-up tweet. He also wasn't finished adding more fuel to the fire by replying to the Knick's tweet "2020 here we come #comeback" with a laughing emoji to perfectly close out his reply. https://twitter.com/Rjeff24/status/1198758333467021312?s=20 https://twitter.com/Rjeff24/status/1199088813567610892?s=20 That didn't stop the struggling organization in all aspects from the court to the front office to respond via the Knicks official PR account denying they offered the former Net a contract. Fans quickly groaned that their beloved Knicks fell for the bait and actually took the time to even entertain Jefferson's shenanigans. Ladies & gentlemen, these are your New York Knicks. You can hit the galley below to see the reactions to Richard Jefferson trolling the Knicks. — Photo: Matteo Marchi / Getty

 

 

The Latest:

NY Knicks have won eight straight games and their fans are going wild  was originally published on wfnz.com

Videos
Latest
“Snowfall’s” Cast And Crew Weigh In On THAT…
 2 months ago
03.03.21
What Would Tubman Want: Biden Administration To Expedite…
 3 months ago
01.25.21
Viral: A Thread Of Our Favorite Bernie Sanders…
 3 months ago
01.20.21
Photos
Close