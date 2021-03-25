“This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively”: Chrissy Teigen Quits Twitter

One of Twitter’s most popular users is saying goodbye to the platform.

Model and wife of John Legend, Chrissy Teigen announced Wednesday evening that she is deleting her Twitter account. Teigen is known for her witty responses and ‘clap backs’ but in a series of tweets, she expressed the platform now no longer serves happiness.

Before deactivating her account Teigen wrote, “Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends.”

She went on to elaborate on her decision.

“But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something,” Teigen continued.

“My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.”

To her 13.7 million followers she continued her tread saying the platform made her a different person. Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!”

Teigen said that she has been “deeply bruised” over the years and encouraged social media users “to know and never forget that your words matter.”

“I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I’ve learned an incredible amount here,” she said, added.

She went on to acknowledge her wrongs and failure to block out negativity

Teigen concluded with a “<3” before deactivating her Twitter account minutes later.

