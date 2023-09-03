Guide To Staying Safe While Running Outdoors

After a long day of work, the perfect way for me to unwind is to go for an evening run.
Going for a run can have many benefits on your overall health. Not only does it help with your physical health, it can also improve your mental health.
If you’re like me, you’re pretty cautious when you’re out and about. Here are tips to stay safe while going on outdoor runs:
- Pick routes that you are familiar with.
- Let someone know your intentions before leaving your home.
- Avoid running at night, or where there is limited light.
- Always have a communication device handy.
- Share your location with friends or family members for the time you are out.
