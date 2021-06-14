Man Charged for Shooting Another Man After an Altercation in Concord Mills Mall Parking Lot

Continue reading Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Gun violence is one of the leading causes of death on an annual basis, resulting in tens of thousands of lives lost every year as a result of either suicide or homicide. In 2018 alone, the 38,390 deaths from firearm violence broke down to 51% being a result of self-inflicted and 74% being homicides involving firearms. Sadly, some of our favorite public figures are included in that latter group of victims that died as a result of fatal shootings. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. While gangsta rappers like Nipsey Hussle, 2Pac and Brooklyn's eternal king The Notorious B.I.G. each rapped about the dangerous lifestyles that ultimately took all three of their lives, in no way did either of them deserve to go out that way. Civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X surely didn't deserve to die as political martyrs for the advancement of Black people, and it goes without saying that Tejano queen Selena was just getting started when she was slain by a woman who's name never needs to be spoken again. STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Read on for our tribute to famous folk who lost their lives due to gun violence, including soul legend Marvin Gaye, would-be Harlem rap king Big L and a list of other missed legends: READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM: [display-posts category="news" posts_per_page="3"] HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE