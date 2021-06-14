CLOSE
Concord Police arrest a man who is accused of shooting another man after an altercation in the Concord Mills Mall parking lot.
Police said Renzo Medina and another man got into an altercation in the mall parking lot near AMC theater Sunday afternoon. The altercation escalated and Medina fired gunshots, wounding a man. The victim is recovering at a local hospital.
The suspect has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and is being held in Cabarrus County Jail under a $125,000 secured bond.
Man Charged for Shooting Another Man After an Altercation in Concord Mills Mall Parking Lot was originally published on 927theblock.com