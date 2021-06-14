Charlotte
Man Charged for Shooting Another Man After an Altercation in Concord Mills Mall Parking Lot

Patrol car with lights flashing

Source: Brian Stablyk / Getty

Concord Police arrest a man who is accused of shooting another man after an altercation in the Concord Mills Mall parking lot.

Police said Renzo Medina and another man got into an altercation in the mall parking lot near AMC theater Sunday afternoon. The altercation escalated and Medina fired gunshots, wounding a man. The victim is recovering at a local hospital.

The suspect has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and is being held in Cabarrus County Jail under a $125,000 secured bond.

 

 

Gun violence is one of the leading causes of death on an annual basis, resulting in tens of thousands of lives lost every year as a result of either suicide or homicide. In 2018 alone, the 38,390 deaths from firearm violence broke down to 51% being a result of self-inflicted and 74% being homicides involving firearms.

 

 

The Latest:

Man Charged for Shooting Another Man After an Altercation in Concord Mills Mall Parking Lot  was originally published on 927theblock.com

Photos
