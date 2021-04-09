TV Analyst Brian Jordan on Braves early season story lines

Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast TV Analyst, Brian Jordan joined the guys on Mac Attack to talk about the Atlanta Braves‘ slow start to the season and his concern around pitcher, Mike Soroka‘s shoulder injury.

The Braves loss four of the six games played so far this season. They were close losses where the bullpen and bats got off to a slow start. However, Brian Jordan isn’t concern about the Braves’ start to the season.

I wasn’t surprised about the slow start. We saw a couple of years ago the Braves come back and win the division. It didn’t concern me because they were well-played games. I thought both sides played well. It just takes time for those bats to warm up”, Jordan expressed.

Brave pitcher Soroka had a setback during spring training. Soroka felt shoulder discomfort and will be shut down for two weeks.

While the Braves slow start is typical, Jordan was concern about Soroka’s injury.

“You look at the injury with the Achilles and you know you focus so hard in the off-season trying to rehab that Achilles and sometimes others things go wrong. It just caught everyone by surprise,” Jordan said.

