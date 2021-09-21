Hey Girl Let's Talk
Hey Girl, Let’s Talk! | Week 3: Minding Our Minds

hey girl lets talk 14 week series

Source: Creative Services / Radio One Digital

You can’t have good mental health with poor brain health and a healthy thinker affects everything we do. On this episode of “Hey Girl, Let’s Talk” Ramona Holloway from Mix 107.9 sits down with three daughters who ALWAYS have brain health on the mind. They are all survivors of at least one parent with dementia.

Special guest Lynn Ivey, from the Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, dietician and certified diabetes educator, Vicki Moore, Coach/Trainer/Speaker and Kristen Schottenheimer talk to Ramona about their dementia fears and strategies to lower their risk factors.

