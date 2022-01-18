Hey Girl Let's Talk
HomeHey Girl Let's Talk

Hey Girl, Let’s Talk!: Single Girlfriends

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Hey, Girl, Let's Talk: Single Girl Friends

Source: Creative Services / Radio One Digital

As we jump into 2022, let’s talk about dating, specifically some of the toxic dating trends singles are enduring and how we avoid getting stuck in those love traps.

MIX 107.9’s Ramona Holloway has a girl talk with Radio One Richmond, Marketing Coordinator, Anissa. She’s a single millennial with a heart for God, self-care, and creating spaces for women to thrive in an abundant way. And Radio One Charlotte Traffic Reporter, Pam too. She’s a single mother of one, passion for radio, mommy blogger, opinionated but kind and fluent in sarcasm.

Join the conversation on January 18 at 6 PM!

WATCH:

 

THE LATEST:

Hey Girl, Let’s Talk!: Single Girlfriends  was originally published on 927theblock.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

A New San Diego Law Combats The Country’s…

 3 weeks ago
11.27.55

Instagram Is Bringing Back A New Version Of…

 1 month ago
03.04.40
Photos
Close