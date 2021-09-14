Hey Girl, Let’s Talk! | Week 2: Work it Out- All Things Fitness

CLOSE
The ladies of Radio One Charlotte talk about all things fitness.
Good nutrition and physical activity are very important to improve overall health and well-being. By pairing the two together you can help decrease a person’s risk of developing serious health conditions, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, heart disease.
This week, we have a professional chef joining the show. Chef LaTisha Pearson loves recreating family recipes and focuses on healthier meals with fewer calories that taste just as good. Plus, she shares how to prepare a delicious easy dish in less than 20 minutes.
About Chef Tish: www.tishsdishes.com| tishs.dishes@gmail.com
Chef Tish has always been passionate about food as a child. She said she can remember standing in the kitchen with mom, dad or at her Aunt Bessie’s house seeing how they could take what’s considered the most basic ingredients and turn them into the most amazing meals, it was fascinating to her. Chef Tish comes from generations of self-taught, gifted culinary masters. She said she is committed to only using fresh ingredients and is passionate about cooking homemade, made from scratch meals and baked goods.
Services Offered:
- Personal Chef Services
- Private Dinners
- Meal Prep
- Catering
- Brunch Packages
- Cooking Classes
- Cakes & Cupcakes
- Kitchen Organization
