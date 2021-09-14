Hey Girl, Let’s Talk! | Week 2: Work it Out- All Things Fitness

Chef Tish has always been passionate about food as a child. She said she can remember standing in the kitchen with mom, dad or at her Aunt Bessie’s house seeing how they could take what’s considered the most basic ingredients and turn them into the most amazing meals, it was fascinating to her. Chef Tish comes from generations of self-taught, gifted culinary masters. She said she is committed to only using fresh ingredients and is passionate about cooking homemade, made from scratch meals and baked goods.