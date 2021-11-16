Hey Girl Let's Talk
Hey Girl, Let's Talk!: What are you Cooking?

hey girl let's talk: what are you cooking- november 16

Join us for another installment of ‘Hey Girl, Let’s Talk!’. This week we’re talking about what’s cooking. Melanie and Holly compare notes on planning family meals even for picky eaters!

The ladies get into a great conversation about making healthier alternatives, even if you have people in your house on different “diets”. We have you covered! Also some tips on how to make holiday meal planning a little less stressful and more fun!

 

