‘Hey Girl, Let’s Talk!’ | WEEK 1: Life on Lockdown

The ladies of Radio One Charlotte talk about life during the pandemic.⁣

“Hey Girl, Let’s Talk!” is 14-week series featuring a 30-minute conversation hosted by the ladies of Radio One Charlotte, Olympia D, Ramona Holloway, Melanie Pratt, Madison James, and Holly Haze.

Along the way, they will invite their celebrity girlfriends and professionals in industries like hair/makeup, fitness, cooking, spirituality and more to join the conversation. “Hey Girl, Let’s Talk!” will be a little bit about everything, from life after quarantine, relationships, kids, wellness, beauty, fashion, parents and friendship.