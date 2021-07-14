News
Richard Sherman Arrested & Denied Bail Following "Burglary Domestic Violence" Charge In Seattle

San Francisco 49ers Media Availability

Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

 

UPDATE 7/14/21 at 4:18PM ET:

More news has arrived in the recent arrest of Richard Sherman, who’s currently being held in a Seattle jail after being charged with burglary domestic violence.

via TMZ:

“Officials say Sherman hit a barrier in a construction zone on a highway at around 1 AM … and then still drove the car — despite popped tires — away from the area.
Cops say Sherman then abandoned the ride at a local parking lot off the exit.
WSP tells us troopers later located Sherman along with the Redmond Police Dept. and assisted in his arrest.
We’re told police did obtain a warrant for bloodwork to determine if Sherman was impaired”An earlier update by TMZ also gave some insight into the actual details surrounding his arrest, which include Sherman being taken down by a police K9 after he tried to reportedly break into a family member’s home in Redmond, WA.TMZ Sports put the time of the offense at 2AM, with a Redmond Police Department spokesperson explaining that it all derives from a 911 phone call that claimed Sherman was trying to break into the residence. The Super Bowl champ’s aggression with authorities on the scene is what resulted in the K9 attack. Even the Washington State Patrol is involved now, as he apparently crashed his car into a cement freeway barrier before even making his trek to the home on foot.

There still seems to be a few details missing that would put this story into perspective fully, particularly as to what had Richard so upset to break into the residence in the first place. We’ll be on the lookout to bring you all the latest.

He may be a free agent, but Super Bowl champion Richard Sherman is currently locked behind bars in a jail cell after being charged with burglary domestic violence in Seattle earlier today.

ESPN clocks Sherman’s arrest time at 6:08 AM, and he’s currently being housed at Seattle’s King County Correctional Facility after being denied bail as well. Details are still very scarce, but he better hope the burglary domestic violence charge doesn’t go all the way; that’s a felony in Washington state, and carries a pretty lengthy prison sentence if he ends up getting convicted. It makes no sense debating whether he’s innocent or guilty at the moment, so it’s best to just wait for the full details to come in before passing any judgement.

This could be a huge loss to the professional football world if he’s actually found guilty of the offense. Richard Sherman is considered to be one of the best players of his generation, not only helping the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII back in 2014 but also appearing in five Pro Bowls and even expected to be inducted as a future Hall Of Famer by many who are familiar with his unmatchable skills on the field. Still, we can all agree these charges are very serious if true, and no one should be treated as if they’re above the law. We just hope the truth comes to light and hopefully this is just a major misunderstanding.

We’ll keep you all updated as more information comes in about the burglary domestic violence charge against Richard Sherman, but for now just keep yourselves fully informed and try not to pass judgement on anyone just yet based solely off surface level reports.

Close