Sixers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. Says Hiring A Driver Might Be A Good Idea After Crashing Lambo

Sixers forward Kelly Oubre, Jr. says he’s considering hiring a designated driver after his second accident involving a car in the last six months. The 28-year-old journeyman has added a spark to the Sixers offense in his first year with the team, but off the court, the married father of two hasn’t been as successful.

TMZ was first to report that a Lamborghini registered to Oubre was involved in an accident on Tuesday night. The crash happened at approximately 1:45 a.m. Tuesday night hours after the Sixers lost to the Knicks 104 -101 in a hotly contested Game 2 of the playoffs.

Police say Oubre Jr.’s Lambo ran a red light at 16th and Vine in downtown Philadelphia, hitting a 2023 Hyundai Elantra. No one was injured but both cars were damaged and towed from the scene. Neither driver was identified but the NBA and the team confirmed Oubre’s involvement in the accident.

He did not talk to the media on Thursday morning when players are available for pre-game interviews, but did appear in Thursday’s Game 3 victory vs. the Knicks scoring 15 points and drawing a crucial foul down the stretch. He seemed in good spirits after the game addressing the incident.

“Everything is good,” the 28-year-old said, according to Sixers Wire. “I’m okay. The people that were involved were okay, but I need to probably get a driver or something and just stay off the road and behind the wheel, but everything is good. I’m good.”

However, it appears the incident has generated an Internal Affairs investigation. Philadelphia police did not issue a breathalyzer test at the scene, or a blood test though reports say his car ran a light. The department apparently wants to know if his celebrity status impacted their choices that night.

Oubre has talked about his love for the purple matte Lambo in a 2021 interview with the German outlet Intersection where he posed with the vehicle, saying that the Lambo was his “dream car.”

He said that although he likes to ‘flex’ with his car, driving a purple Lambo, even in L.A. made him stand out too much. (Note to Kelly: A purple Lambo will stand out even more in Philly.)

He did tell Intersection that he and his family are often chauffeured to games in his Maybach which maybe didn’t make the trip to Philadelphia with him for this season.

If you remember, Oubre, Jr. was involved in an accident in November when he told police he’d been hit by a car after riding his bike around his Center City neighborhood. Police later said they could find no video surveillance of the incident despite cameras in the area. But someone provided video to TMZ that showed Oubre, Jr., via his Ring camera, walking into his apartment telling his wife he’d been hit.

The Sixers took no action after the bike incident saying they accepted his account. As there were no injuries in the fender bender, there will likely be no sanctions in this one either.

Oubre, Jr. has been a popular player for the Sixers this year averaging 15 points, 5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. It’s his fifth NBA team after being drafted out of Kansas in 2015. The Sixers face the Knicks in Philly on Sunday for Game 5.

Sixers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. Says Hiring A Driver Might Be A Good Idea After Crashing Lambo was originally published on cassiuslife.com