Chicago Court Rejects R. Kelly’s Appeal Over 20-Year Sentence

Leaving his 2045 release date intact.

Published on April 30, 2024

R. Kelly Mugshot

Source: Cook County Department of Corrections / Cook County Department of Corrections

R. Kelly’s hopes of a lighter sentence are just hopes now. A Chicago court has dismissed his appeal to review his 20-year sentence.

AP News is reporting that the disgraced singer did not receive favorable news regarding his legal woes. Back in February his legal team appealed his original sentence citing that the federal child pornography and child enticement charges were filed after the statue of limitations had expired. Additionally, they claimed that the charges tied to one accuser should have been separated due to there being alleged video evidence. Last week a three judge committee ruled against the self proclaimed “King of R&B” stating the sentencing was indeed just.

“An even-handed jury found Kelly guilty, acquitting him on several charges even after viewing those abhorrent tapes. No statute of limitations saves him, and the resulting sentence was procedurally proper and – especially under these appalling circumstances- substantively fair” the court document read. In September 2022 the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer was found guilty on six counts of child pornography and child enticement. In an exclusive statement to Forbes Magazine his lawyer hinted at appealing at the federal court level saying “we are disappointed in the ruling but our fight is far from over.”

R. Kelly is currently serving his time at a medium security prison located in Butner, North Carolina. He is slated for release on Dec. 21, 2045.

Chicago Court Rejects R. Kelly’s Appeal Over 20-Year Sentence  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close