Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Alleged “Drug Mule” Arrested In Miami

Published on March 26, 2024

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

A man accused of being embattled music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ drug mule was arrested Monday. The arrest came as Homeland Security raided the Bad Boy Records founder’s properties.

In an affidavit obtained by TMZ, 25-year-old Brendon Paul was arrested on separate drug charges after the feds intercepted Diddy’s plane at Miami’s Opa Locka Airport. Paul was arrested on one count of possession of suspected cocaine and one count of possession of suspected marijuana candy. Both charges are felonies in the state of Florida.

TMZ reports:

In the paperwork, officers claim that while they were working in conjunction with Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection personnel … they came across what they describe as the suspected drugs in Paul’s travel bags, which they say he claimed.
The cops go on to say that the suspected narcotics were tested, and found to be legit … leading to Paul’s arrest. He was booked into jail, but has since bailed out.

Paul was named in producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy, in which Jones accused Paul of being Combs’ “mule,” allegedly “acquiring and distributing Mr. Combs drugs and guns.” A person close to the situation confirmed to Rolling Stone that Paul’s mugshot was the same man named in Jones’ complaint.

was originally published on hiphopnc.com

