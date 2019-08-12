Ermias Joseph Asghedom, known as Nipsey Hussle was killed on March 31st in the parking lot of his Marathon Clothing storefront.
August 15th would have been Nipsey’s 34th birthday. His funeral service was streamed live for the public. According to TMZ, the family has declined a city-wide celebration and prefer to celebrate him in private.
Nips’ Marathon Clothing store where the rapper was shot, will have extra police coverage. Since his death, the store has become a memorial where fans come to pay their respects.
Since then, the Marathon Clothing store has been shut down, a gate placed around the area, and a tower will be placed in Nips’ honor. Lauren London confirms, “we are putting up a gate” that will “enclose the plaza at 3420 W. Slauson to start the early development stages of the forthcoming Nipsey Hussle Tower to commemorate and honor the life and legacy of Nipsey.”
Nipsey Hussle’s Family Refuses Public Birthday Event was originally published on hiphopnc.com