Charlotte General Election Begins Tuesday

Get ready to vote if you haven’t already!

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday for the general election for the mayor and city council in Charlotte.

Early voting in person expired on Saturday. The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections is still accepting mail-in absentee ballots, but they must be postmarked by Tuesday and received by them by Friday.

Less than 5% of Charlotte’s registered voters cast early ballots, or about 28,000 people.

Mayor Vi Lyles is fighting for reelection against Republican Stephanie de Sarachaga-Bilbao.

Democrats cast 53% of the early ballots in the city, followed by Independents (27%) and Republicans (19%), according to Bitzer. The general election is unaffiliated, therefore Republicans and Democrats can support either candidate.

Voters can confirm their registration, view a sample ballot and find their polling place at vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/.

