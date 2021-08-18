Arts & Entertainment
Watch The Isley Brothers' 'Tiny Desk (Home)' Concert [VIDEO]

Wednesday morning grooves were apparently made for Ron Isley and the legendary Isley Brothers. With NPR’s Tiny Desk series still taking on a more intimate setting, the Isleys managed to incorporate decades of their long history into a 12-minute set featuring performances of “Between The Sheets,” “Footsteps In The Dark,” “For The Love Of You” and “That Lady.”

Shot in their home studio in St. Louis, Missouri, Ron, flanked by Ernie Isley and wife Kandy on background vocals, delivered the hits as well as gave stories to classic singles such as “That Lady.”

“It reminds me of going way back, when we had Jimi Hendrix living at the house and playing,” he said before introducing the song. “We went on to meet a young fellow by the name of Kendrick Lamar who sampled the record and we got a Grammy award for it.”

Over the Isleys’ seven decades in music, they remain one of the more oft-sampled bands in history as their 1983 quiet storm hit “Between The Sheets” has given way to The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa” (a record Ron gave a hat tip to) as well as Da Brat’s “Funkdafied,” Aaliyah’s “Old School” and more. “Footsteps In The Dark” has the same register in music history, paving the way for Ice Cube’s “It Was A Good Day” and Usher’s “One Day You’ll Be Mine” from his My Way album. After enjoying a revitalization through Verzuz, the Isleys are still grooving, well into their now eighth decade as a unit.

[caption id="attachment_963380" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Twitter / Triller[/caption] VERZUZ has once again outdone itself as the premier live show event since the realities of the still-ongoing pandemic have rendered concerts temporarily obsolete. With legendary acts, The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind and Fire taking each on in the friendly free-for-all, two-step, and brown liquor Twitter mostly loved the event. Easter Sunday was, of course, a holy day for many across the nation but the evening belonged to the VERZUZ platform, now undergoing its second major event since being acquired by Triller. Steve Harvey played host and was decked out in a festive Easter suit that was bold as expected from the veteran comedian. However, the fans online watching from around the world were there to see The Isleys and The Elements get it on and showcase their vast catalog that stretches back decades. However, much of Twitter and the comments had plenty to say about Ron Isley and his impeccably shaped up silver beard and overall confidence. https://www.instagram.com/p/CNOcmOEAixi/ Twitter also remarked that the event started on time, just as the VERZUZ did between Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, and it easily could’ve gone on for several more hours with hundreds of thousands of people watching via Instagram Live and plenty more across the Triller app and other spaces. Ron Isley had a bit of a misstep while going into his “Mr. Biggs” persona, which was formulated during a series of collaborations with the beleaguered R. Kelly. While a number of viewers found the move to be in bad taste, all was forgiven as the hits and good vibes kept rolling in. Looking across Twitter, the reactions to The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind & Fire VERZUZ have been hilarious and high in volume. We’ve got the best ones we could find listed out below. For good measure, check out a small clip of VERZUZ below as well. https://twitter.com/verzuzonline/status/1378922454173683716 https://twitter.com/verzuzonline/status/1378923891230318595 — Photo: Triller

 

Watch The Isley Brothers’ ‘Tiny Desk (Home)’ Concert [VIDEO]  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

