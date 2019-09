The Tennessee Titans (1-1) head on down to TIAA Bank Field to face the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) on “Thursday Night Football!” Even though this match up is early in the season, it’s still a very important game to both of these teams (especially the Jags). This is also a division game so stakes are even higher. We’ll see what happens shortly, & good luck to both teams!

