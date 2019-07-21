Al B Sure Jumps into The Crowd to Perform ‘Secret Garden’ at The One More Time Experience

4 reads Leave a comment
Singer Al B. Sure opened up Tom Joyner’s One More Time Experience when it stopped in Charlotte to a hot crowd! Yes, the temperature was hot but the Queen City fans showed but ready to party!
The party was live, but Al B. Sure took it up a notch by jumping off the stage into the crowd to perform the iconic R&B collab put together by Quincy Jones ‘Secret Garden’ featuring Al B. Sure and many others released in 1989.
