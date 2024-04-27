Carolina Panthers Pick LB Trevin Wallace in 3rd Round

The Carolina Panthers added Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace to their roster during the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Wallace, chosen as the No. 72 overall pick, marks the Panthers’ initial defensive selection in this year’s draft.
Prior to this selection, the Panthers acquired Texas running back Jonathon Brooks in the second round.
With notable departures on defense, including star pass rusher Brian Burns, bolstering defensive ranks became a priority for Carolina.
According to WBTV, during his time at the University of Kentucky, Wallace amassed impressive statistics, including 166 tackles, 18 tackles-for-loss, 10 sacks, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles.
