Panthers Draft WR Xavier Legette With Final Pick of First Round

The Carolina Panthers, initially without a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, secured the final selection of the evening through a last-minute trade.

In a deal with the Buffalo Bills, Carolina traded up from the 33rd overall pick to the 32nd, selecting South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette. The transaction involved relinquishing picks 33 (second round) and 141 (fifth round) to Buffalo in exchange for picks 32 (first round) and 200 (sixth round).

Legette’s draft stock surged following a remarkable senior season with the Gamecocks. He amassed 1255 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, a stark improvement from his previous four seasons in Columbia where he never exceeded 200 yards.

