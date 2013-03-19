Single Ladies Stand Up!

Okay ladies…many of us are single these days. For some, being single is a choice. However, there are those of us that are freshly out of bad marriages and relationships. Then, there’s a few who are on their MANcation! Meaning, they’re taking a small break from the ups and downs that come with men and relationships…almost like hitting the reset button! However, in all fairness, we still end up at the same point of wanting “to meet someone”…nothing serious, just a really good friend.

BUT… we don’t want “Jimmy with no job”, “Alex with no car”, or “Danny who ain’t about a daggone thang”! We want to mix and mingle with good quality men! So that brings me to my question for today and please respond with your most honest answers on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/#!/OldSchool1053 QUESTION: “Where is a good place to meet men…and not just any man, a good quality man?

Also On 105.3 RnB: