Wendy Williams addresses the rumors that La La and Carmelo Anthony are headed for divorce and offers advice to LaLa if she ends up single after the big debacle earlier this surrounding the now infamous “Honey Nut Cheerios” comment from Kevin Garnett.

After the trouble in paradise caused the lovebirds to allegedly separate for at least two months, it seems like Wendy Williams could’ve possibly pegged this celebrity couple’s fate right on target. What do you think? Share your thoughts below on the message board.

Wendy Williams Predicts Divorce for Carmelo & La La Anthony was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted January 11, 2013

