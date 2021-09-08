Diddy Caught Kissing Bow Wow’s Ex Joie Chavis, Twitter Calls Him Hip-Hop’s Sugar Daddy

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Move over Drake. Diddy is actually the real certified lover boy.

Sean Combs, aka Diddy, has certainly been spreading the L O V E this summer. Diddy has been in Italy handling daddy duties watching his daughters hit the runway during the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show. Once that was done, it was time to play, and he was not playing alone.

The Hip-Hop mogul who has also been linked to the City Girl member Yung Miami was spotting cuddling, kissing, and getting real handy with Bow Wow and Future’s baby mama Joie Chavis on his yacht while in Capri in exclusive photos obtained by the social media gossip blog The Shade Room.

Following the report, Joie Chavis seems to be taking all of it in stride, sharing another video of herself in a pool showing off her assets. It’s your guess as to who is doing the filming.

As expected, social media reacted to the news. One Twitter user did us a favor by connecting all of the dots by breaking down Chavis connects all of the rappers involved in this situation.

“So Lori Harvey used to date Future and Bu Thiam, who are also Joie Chavis’ exes. Joie has a baby with Future, who also has a baby with Ciara, and Joie also has a baby with Bow Wow, who used to date Ciara. And now Joie is with Diddy, who used to date Lori Harvey. It’s a lot y’all.”

https://twitter.com/DelilahBenson12/status/1435349438529261579?s=20

No kidding.

Bow Wow has credited Diddy for helping him learn how to be a family man. We wondered what he is thinking now since the release of these photos.

Boy, Diddy is one messy individual.

You can peep more reactions to Diddy and Joie Chavis getting cozy in Capri in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

Text “WOSF” to 71007 to join 105.3RnB mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

HEAD BACK TO THE 1053RNB.COM HOMEPAGE

THE LATEST: Cardi B gives birth to her second baby with Offset

Sonya, Dell Curry Accuse Each Other Of Cheating In Divorce Documents

Busta Rhymes Says Mask Mandates Violate His Civil Liberties

Steph Curry’s Parent File For Divorce!

Chucky Thompson, Famed R&B Producer Of Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life,’ Passes Away

Ice-T’s Wife Coco Says She Still Breastfeeds Their 5 Year Old Daughter

Rev. Al Sharpton To Deliver Eulogy At Biz Markie Funeral Monday

Silk Sonic Wants You To Hit The Rink With Their ‘Skate’ Single [NEW MUSIC]

Kim Kardashian attended Kanye West’s DONDA livestream event

Keyshia Cole’s Mother Frankie Lons dead at 61

Lil Durk, girlfriend involved in a shootout during attempted home invasion

Medical Mixup: Wrong Patient Given Kidney At Ohio Hospital

Actor Charlie Robinson Passes Away at Age 75

Trump to Sue Facebook, Twitter Over Social Media Ban

Report: Actress Suzzanne Douglas Passes Away At 64

Master P Lands A $2 Million Deal For His “Balling”19 Year Old Son!

Diddy Caught Kissing Bow Wow’s Ex Joie Chavis, Twitter Calls Him Hip-Hop’s Sugar Daddy was originally published on hiphopwired.com