Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

Published on March 25, 2024

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Federal authorities have raided the homes of Sean “Diddy” Combs. Homeland Security searched Combs residences in New York and Los Angeles on Monday (March 25th). No reason has been given to the raid however the music mogul faces multiple mounting lawsuits and accusations of sexual abuse.

Reports suggest that his Miami home is also in the process of being searched.

TMZ has obtained footage of Diddy’s sons, Justin and King Combs, and others in handcuffs.

A rep from Homeland Security released a statement saying “Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

Diddy was accused by former girlfriend Cassie of rape and abuse. The case was settled in November of 2023, a day after a lawsuit by the singer was filed. Another lawsuit by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones was filed, accusing Diddy of sexually harassing, drugging, and threatening him. Combs has denied all charges.

We will have more on this as it develops.

 

