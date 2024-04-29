Listen Live
Local

Reducing Alcohol Intake Is A Route to Enhanced Health

Published on April 29, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Addicted and drunk man at the table with a glass of alcohol drink, whiskey or brandy, alcoholism and bad habits concept

Source: Farion_O / Getty

Drinking alcohol elevates the risk of various types of cancer, including those affecting the colon, liver, breast, mouth, and throat. Within the body, alcohol breaks down into acetaldehyde, a substance capable of damaging cells and inhibiting their natural repair mechanisms. This environment fosters the development of cancer, says WCCB.

According to Naimi, adhering to the government’s dietary guidelines could potentially prevent thousands of deaths annually in the United States. These guidelines recommend that men consume no more than two alcoholic beverages per day and women limit themselves to one drink or fewer per day.

A single drink is defined as approximately one 12-ounce can of beer, a 5-ounce glass of wine, or a standard shot of liquor.

Naimi, who served on an advisory committee, advocated for reducing the recommended alcohol intake for men to one drink per day. However, this suggestion was disregarded when the federal recommendations were issued in 2020.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

charlotte drinking local North Carolina

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Entertainment

DJ Montay Discusses Polygamy With Both His Wives

Addicted and drunk man at the table with a glass of alcohol drink, whiskey or brandy, alcoholism and bad habits concept
Local

Reducing Alcohol Intake Is A Route to Enhanced Health

1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

Fashion and Style

#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

Whoopi Goldberg Opens Up About Using Weight Loss Drug Mounjaro

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Black History Month

Twitter Drags Joe Biden Over ‘White Boy’ Remarks During Black History Month Event

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close