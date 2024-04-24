Listen Live
CLT Runners Express Safety Concerns on Greenways

Published on April 24, 2024

At Monday night’s Charlotte City Council Meeting, members of the running community, represented by RunCLTRun, voiced their escalating safety apprehensions as the arrival of warmer weather draws increased foot traffic to Mecklenburg County’s Greenway trails.

WBTV has revisited the issue of Greenway safety multiple times over the past year, reporting incidents ranging from assaults to indecent exposures.

Jesus De La Torre, a runner with RunCLTRun, was one of the organization’s members who shared comments during Monday’s meeting.

“We’ve heard from runners that they don’t feel safe running on the greenways and instead they’ll use sidewalks and streets to do it which kinda defeats the purpose of the greenways themselves,” said De La Torre.

According to WBTV, De La Torre persistently inquired about the absence of specific safety measures along Charlotte’s greenways and voiced apprehension for newcomers to the area’s outdoor trails.

Read the full story here

