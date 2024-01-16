105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

It feels like old times in the ACC, with all Big Four schools atop the standings, headlined by an undefeated North Carolina team, ranked in the top 5 of this week’s AP Poll. Duke, NC State, and Wake Forest are all a game behind the Tar Heels, and all likely figure to play a role in the regular season title race, something that didn’t seem likely when the season tipped off.

Lauren Brownlow knows the ACC as well as anybody, and earlier today she joined the Wes & Walker Show on WFNZ. She talked about the resurgence this season of UNC Basketball, how Duke can re-establish themselves as the team to beat in the ACC, the NCAA Tournament chances of NC State, and more.

Lauren Brownlow Discusses ACC Basketball on Wes & Walker was originally published on wfnz.com