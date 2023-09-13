Charlotte Democratic Primary Election Declares Mayor Vi Lyles Winner

In a decisive victory, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles emerged triumphant in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election. Unofficial results indicate that Lyles secured an impressive 20,037 votes, while her challenger, Lucille Puckett, garnered 3,433 votes.
With this win, Mayor Lyles is now set to face Republican Misun Kim and Libertarian Robert Thomas Yates Jr. in the upcoming November general election.
The election day also featured primaries for various Charlotte City Council seats, adding further dynamics to the local political landscape.
-
Jonathan Majors Sparks Marriage Rumors After Calling Meagan Good “The Mrs.”
-
Tight Ends: Miami Dolphin Tyreek Hill Wants To Become Porn Star After Retiring, Social Media Has Thoughts
-
Finding Mimi: Women Who Could Play Mariah Carey In Her TV Biopic Directed By Lee Daniels
-
Shannon Sharpe Loses His Mind & Chugs Liquor After Brittany Renner Reveals Her Body Count, Social Media Reacts
-
10 Black Horror Movie Characters That Really Let Down The Culture
-
Preparing for The Impacts of Idalia in the Charlotte Area
-
[VIDEO] Tamar Braxton Talks Burglary Caught On Tape “I’m Not Safe Anywhere”
-
Gov. Cooper Declares State of Emergency in NC