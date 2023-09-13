Charlotte Democratic Primary Election Declares Mayor Vi Lyles Winner

In a decisive victory, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles emerged triumphant in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election. Unofficial results indicate that Lyles secured an impressive 20,037 votes, while her challenger, Lucille Puckett, garnered 3,433 votes.

With this win, Mayor Lyles is now set to face Republican Misun Kim and Libertarian Robert Thomas Yates Jr. in the upcoming November general election.

The election day also featured primaries for various Charlotte City Council seats, adding further dynamics to the local political landscape.

