Listen Live
Politics

Charlotte Democratic Primary Election Declares Mayor Vi Lyles Winner

Published on September 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Committee to Elect Vi Lyles

Source: Committee to Elect Vi Lyles / Committee to Elect Vi Lyles

In a decisive victory, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles emerged triumphant in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election. Unofficial results indicate that Lyles secured an impressive 20,037 votes, while her challenger, Lucille Puckett, garnered 3,433 votes.

With this win, Mayor Lyles is now set to face Republican Misun Kim and Libertarian Robert Thomas Yates Jr. in the upcoming November general election.

The election day also featured primaries for various Charlotte City Council seats, adding further dynamics to the local political landscape.

Read the full story here.

RELATED TAGS

charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles

More from 105.3 RnB

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close