The University of North Carolina issued an Alert Carolina message just after 1 p.m., warning of an “armed and dangerous person on or near campus.”

The school is currently under lockdown as of 2 p.m., due to the “active assailant situation,” as reported by ABC 11.

The investigation is focused across the street from the Morehead-Patterson Bell Tower, along South Road near Caudill Labs.

All schools in the Chapel Hill – Carrboro area are in secure mode. All buses in the area have halted their routes. The UNC Board of Trustees’ special meeting and Faculty Executive Committee meeting are cancelled.

University police are advising all on campus and nearby to:

Go inside immediately.

Close windows and doors.

Stay until further notice.

Follow directions from emergency responders or University officials

UNC-Chapel Hill On Lockdown Due To ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Person was originally published on foxync.com