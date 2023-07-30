Minority Mental Health Month: Check Out These Free Resources

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Minority Mental Health Awareness Month is observed annually in July to raise awareness about the mental health challenges faced by minorities.

Historically, minority communities have been disproportionately affected by inadequate mental health services, cultural stigmas surrounding mental health, and systemic barriers. Only 39 percent of Black or African American adults are treated for mental illness. This month, we seek to increase that percentage.

If you or someone you know needs assistance with their mental health, check out these free resources:

The Mental Health Hotline

The Mental Health Hotline (MHH) offers free, confidential, around-the-clock assistance with any mental health issue whatsoever. Call 866-903-3787 anytime to reach a trained professional who can offer guidance, counseling, and more resources if need be. Give us a call now, or browse their website.

NCDHHS 988

Residents of Charlotte (or North Carolina in general) can dial 988 anytime to reach a mental health counselor. Access its website by clicking here.

NAMI Charlotte

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is one of the largest resources for free assistance with mental health issues in the US. Call 800-950-6264 anytime to reach a crisis counselor, or text “NAMI” to 741741. Charlotte has its own NAMI hub – visit the website by clicking here.

North Carolina Mental Health Resources

Find more resources and information on mental health services available in the state, including hotlines, support groups, and treatment centers. Please visit this page for more information.

Find more resources here.

Written by RoyalTea