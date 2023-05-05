The Connection Between Mental Health and Diet

It’s no secret that what we eat affects our physical health, but did you know that our diet also plays a significant role in our mental well-being? Here’s a closer look at how our food choices can impact our mental health:
- Nutrient Influence: Nutrients found in the foods we consume provide the building blocks for our brain’s structure and function. For example, omega-3 fatty acids, found in fatty fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds, have been linked to improved mood and reduced risk of depression.
- Blood Sugar Balance: The foods we eat can affect our blood sugar levels, and unstable blood sugar can impact mood and energy levels. Consuming a diet high in refined sugars and processed carbohydrates can lead to rapid blood sugar spikes and crashes, resulting in irritability, fatigue, and mood swings.
- Inflammation and Mental Health: Chronic inflammation has been implicated in the development of mental health disorders, including depression and anxiety.
- Emotional Eating: Our relationship with food and our emotions can be intertwined. During times of stress, sadness, or anxiety, some individuals may turn to food as a coping mechanism.
-
Judge Joe Brown’s Accusations of Tina Turner Being a “Witch” and “Pimp” Resurface [LISTEN]
-
Rickey Smiley’s DM: I’m Growing Feelings For My Engaged Supervisor
-
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: We Need Grown-Faced Little Boys For The Junior Deacon Board
-
Dionne Warwick Denies Toni Braxton and Mariah Carey as “Icons” [WATCH]
-
Storms Approaching NC Coast Memorial Weekend
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Mississippi Cop Shoots 11-Year-Old Boy In Chest After He Called 911 To Help His Mother
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83