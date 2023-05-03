Mental Health Awareness Tip: Foster Meaningful Connections

In today’s digital age, technology plays a significant role in our lives. While it offers many benefits, it’s important to be mindful of how we engage with technology to protect our mental well-being. Here are some tips to practice mindful technology use:
- Set Boundaries: Establish clear boundaries around your technology use. Determine specific times of the day when you will limit or take breaks from screens.
- Practice Digital Detox: Regularly engage in digital detoxes to disconnect from technology and recharge. Set aside dedicated periods, whether it’s a few hours, a day, or even a weekend, to focus on offline activities that bring you joy and relaxation.
- Prioritize Real-Life Connections: While virtual interactions have their place, make a conscious effort to prioritize real-life connections.
- Curate Your Digital Environment: Be mindful of the content you consume online. Evaluate the impact of the information, images, and messages you encounter. Unfollow accounts or unsubscribe from sources that contribute to negative emotions, comparisons, or feelings of inadequacy.
- Practice Mindful Social Media Use: Approach social media with intention and awareness. Take regular breaks from scrolling, and be mindful of the emotions that arise when using social media platforms.
- Prioritize Self-Care Activities Offline: Instead of turning to screens when feeling stressed or overwhelmed, engage in self-care activities offline. This could include reading a book, going for a walk, practicing mindfulness or meditation, journaling, or engaging in hobbies that bring you joy and relaxation.
-
Rickey Smiley’s DM: I’m Growing Feelings For My Engaged Supervisor
-
Judge Joe Brown’s Accusations of Tina Turner Being a “Witch” and “Pimp” Resurface [LISTEN]
-
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: We Need Grown-Faced Little Boys For The Junior Deacon Board
-
Dionne Warwick Denies Toni Braxton and Mariah Carey as “Icons” [WATCH]
-
Storms Approaching NC Coast Memorial Weekend
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Mississippi Cop Shoots 11-Year-Old Boy In Chest After He Called 911 To Help His Mother
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83