What’s the Difference? Charlotte vs Atlanta Rent Prices

Aerial View of Charlotte, North Carolina on clear day showing highways and skyline and Bank of America Stadium

Atlanta and Charlotte are frequently compared. While renting is getting more expensive in both cities, Charlotte’s rentals are rising more quickly than Atlanta’s.

According to RentCafe, a website for apartment searching, the national average rent increased to $1,706 in July, and recent studies indicate that prices in Atlanta and Charlotte are comparatively similar in price.

In Atlanta, a typical 971-square-foot apartment costs $1,861 per month.

In Chrlotte, an average 942-square-foot apartment costs $1,639.

According to Apartment List, Charlotte is among the top 10 metro areas with the fastest rent growth.

In Charlotte, rental rates rose 17% in a single year, the 7th biggest yearly increase among metros.

Charlotte’s rent prices have climbed by 9% in the last six months, placing it 10th among other metros.

