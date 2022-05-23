Tips to Negotiate Your Rent as Charlotte Rent Prices Rise

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte’s rent prices have been rising over the past couple of years.

As of April, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Charlotte was $1,513. That’s up 11.12% from the past years.

Only 1% of Mecklenburg County apartments rent for less than $1,000 a month. This means very few apartments are now considered affordable by today’s standards.

If you are a renter, there are ways to negotiate your rent:

Offer to sign a longer lease. Not having to find new tenants can be beneficial to landlords. Offer to pay more rent upfront. This can help lower monthly costs. Emphasis your value as a good tenant to your landlord. Sometimes good history with landlords can push them to negotiate prices. Compare prices of properties in the area.

