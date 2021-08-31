105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Toni Braxton is no stranger to eating the girls up and leaving no crumbs. From her killer bod to her buzz cut and other dos, Ms. Braxton is a whole mood. The iconic singer gave us a moment in a see-through cut-out black top and high waist satin shorts, while showing off her flexibility at 53-years young.

Perched atop a piano, Toni lifts up her leg before pointing it straight to the sky in a perfect line. All while rocking Louboutin heels, a short blonde cut and sexy Prada turtleneck.

Toni is no stranger to a casual slay. She often reminds fans what she’s working with with social media clips that show off her natural body.

Toni Braxton Gives Us Fashion And Flexibility While Perched On A Piano was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

