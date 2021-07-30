Silk Sonic Wants You To Hit The Rink With Their ‘Skate’ Single [NEW MUSIC]

Arts & Entertainment
Silk Sonic, the duo of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars have held fans hostage since the debut of their No. 1 hit single “Leave The Door Open” in March. Fans have been begging the two for the full album, An Evening with Silk Sonic and the Grammy Award-winners have responded – by putting out new versions of “Leave The Door Open” and performing at awards shows.

Thankfully, “Skate” is the latest song from the two and it brings back a ’70s energy of big hair, tube socks and hitting the local skating rink looking for a good time. It’s a funky summer jam which will eat up the charts and be everywhere in the same way “Leave The Door Open” already is with come-on lines from Paak: “If being fine was a crime, girl, they’d lock your lil’ fine ass up in a tower” and an earworm ready chorus.

The official video for “Skate,” directed by Mars and Florent Dechard, features Mars and Paak on the drums as they serenade the skaters and show around them. Watch the full video above and hope we don’t have to wait another five months for a new Silk Sonic song.

Silk Sonic has been riding high on the wave of just one song, "Leave The Door Open," until now. The duo of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars just dropped a new single and corresponding video for a lush tune called "Skate," and Twitter thoroughly approves. "In a room full of dimes you would be 100 dollars If being fine was a crime, girl, they'd lock your lil' fine ass up in a tower," sings Anderson .Paak over Jeremy Sullivan production that definitely gives off Gamble and Huff and their Philadelphia sound. Watch the Bruno Mars and Florent Dechard-directed video for "Skate" below, which has plenty of skating, of course. The new clip has been received with overwhelmingly positive responses on social media.  

