Silk Sonic Wants You To Hit The Rink With Their ‘Skate’ Single [NEW MUSIC]

Silk Sonic, the duo of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars have held fans hostage since the debut of their No. 1 hit single “Leave The Door Open” in March. Fans have been begging the two for the full album, An Evening with Silk Sonic and the Grammy Award-winners have responded – by putting out new versions of “Leave The Door Open” and performing at awards shows.
Thankfully, “Skate” is the latest song from the two and it brings back a ’70s energy of big hair, tube socks and hitting the local skating rink looking for a good time. It’s a funky summer jam which will eat up the charts and be everywhere in the same way “Leave The Door Open” already is with come-on lines from Paak: “If being fine was a crime, girl, they’d lock your lil’ fine ass up in a tower” and an earworm ready chorus.
The official video for “Skate,” directed by Mars and Florent Dechard, features Mars and Paak on the drums as they serenade the skaters and show around them. Watch the full video above and hope we don’t have to wait another five months for a new Silk Sonic song.
skate by silk sonic….so i need to find my rollerskates IMMEDIATELY to feel the full effects of this song pic.twitter.com/V3vXa4UCqB— silk sonic shawty 🛼 (@milanniah) July 30, 2021
Silk Sonic at the Grammys next year. pic.twitter.com/rB0FBKGSc1— MeganTheeStallion’sPatella (@KirkWrites79) July 30, 2021
Silk Sonic did it again with “Skate.” The music video is a whole vibe. 🤌🏾✨ pic.twitter.com/yqOmeLoQUS— 𝐵𝑒𝒸𝒸𝒶 (@MJFINESSELOVER) July 30, 2021
All the beautiful Black women in Silk Sonic new video is just 🤌🏾✨ pic.twitter.com/cf9X3Y22cM— Auntieeee 🍾✨ (@RealAuntieGi) July 30, 2021
Silk Sonic Album needs to come out soon. They gonna sweep up all the awards tbh. Bruno Mars, & Anderson .Paak are a match made in Heaven, & this is making Paak huge which is great. He deserves it, easily one of the great “new” talents in the music industry.— Jamin 🃏 (@GhostShady_) July 30, 2021
silk sonic about to win artist of the year, best group/duo, song of the year, album of the year, etc. it’s going to be a SWEEP! i am so ready for it. pic.twitter.com/OTqtgDSSX3— 👩🏾🚀 (@andysinterlude2) July 30, 2021
Silk sonic yeaaaa foot in this one too— lil brat brat is in her telfeezy ❄️ (@bratbabysg) July 30, 2021
pic.twitter.com/6WmHx3vROI
Silk Sonic is actually gonna make me cry when I hear this whole album this new song is fucking gorgeous pic.twitter.com/2ehQsQYnHA— mariano 🦦 (@oscos) July 30, 2021
Silk Sonic getting all the music awards next year pic.twitter.com/8ir50wsV7K— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPod) July 30, 2021
